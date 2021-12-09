University of Hong Kong Professor Huang Mingxin displays a lift button and a sample piece made from a new stainless steel designed to kill coronavirus cells. Photo: Sam Tsang
University of Hong Kong Professor Huang Mingxin displays a lift button and a sample piece made from a new stainless steel designed to kill coronavirus cells. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

New anti-Covid steel developed in Hong Kong expected to hit market in 6 months

  • The new material has a copper content of more than 10 per cent, enabling it to inactivate 99.75 per cent of coronavirus cells within three hours
  • One researcher said talks were under way with industrial partners to produce lift buttons, doorknobs and handrails using the new material

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 6:04pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
University of Hong Kong Professor Huang Mingxin displays a lift button and a sample piece made from a new stainless steel designed to kill coronavirus cells. Photo: Sam Tsang
University of Hong Kong Professor Huang Mingxin displays a lift button and a sample piece made from a new stainless steel designed to kill coronavirus cells. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE