University of Hong Kong Professor Huang Mingxin displays a lift button and a sample piece made from a new stainless steel designed to kill coronavirus cells. Photo: Sam Tsang
New anti-Covid steel developed in Hong Kong expected to hit market in 6 months
- The new material has a copper content of more than 10 per cent, enabling it to inactivate 99.75 per cent of coronavirus cells within three hours
- One researcher said talks were under way with industrial partners to produce lift buttons, doorknobs and handrails using the new material
