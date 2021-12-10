City residents returning from the US will soon have to spend their first seven days of quarantine at the government’s camp at Penny’s Bay. Photo: May Tse
City residents returning from the US will soon have to spend their first seven days of quarantine at the government’s camp at Penny’s Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Omicron concerns prompt Hong Kong to tighten quarantine requirements for US travellers, sources say

  • An announcement that city residents returning from the US will have to initially quarantine at Penny’s Bay is expected as early as Friday evening
  • The US would be the first country outside Africa to be subject to the heightened quarantine requirements

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny LeeElizabeth Cheung
Danny Lee and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:48pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
City residents returning from the US will soon have to spend their first seven days of quarantine at the government’s camp at Penny’s Bay. Photo: May Tse
City residents returning from the US will soon have to spend their first seven days of quarantine at the government’s camp at Penny’s Bay. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE