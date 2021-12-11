Dennis Lo says the city must strengthen its intellectual property protections if it hopes to become an innovation hub. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘IP is everything’: Hong Kong must strengthen intellectual property protections if hopes to become innovation hub, leading scientist says

  • Dennis Lo, a Chinese University professor known for his medical technology inventions, says plans to boost R&D in Hong Kong are ‘encouraging’
  • But improvements to local research infrastructure will not be enough without also enhancing the city’s ability to protect intellectual property, he adds

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Dec, 2021

