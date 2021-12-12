Millions of pieces of plastic waste have been generated since the pandemic started. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of pieces of plastic waste have been generated since the pandemic started. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Green quarantine? Hong Kong hotels under pressure to recycle plastics thrown out by guests spending weeks in Covid-19 isolation

  • Experts caution against recycling items from rooms of quarantined guests, citing Covid-19 risk
  • NGO Green Earth estimates hotels have used at least 100 million plastic items during pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Yvonne Mengping Lai

Updated: 10:15am, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Millions of pieces of plastic waste have been generated since the pandemic started. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of pieces of plastic waste have been generated since the pandemic started. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE