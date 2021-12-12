BioNTech may be at least 32 times less effective in handling the new Omicron variant, a new study has found. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: BioNTech vaccine could be at least 32 times less effective against Omicron variant, Hong Kong research team finds
- But inoculation remains only effective way to protect against Covid-19, university researchers say, urging elderly and other high-risk groups to get booster shots
- Little known so far about new variant’s severity, though early data from South Africa shows low rate of hospitalisation; city, meanwhile, confirms five imported cases
