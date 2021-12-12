Most respondents in the survey did not want to visit hospital because of the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Most respondents in the survey did not want to visit hospital because of the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong cancer screening rates fall by up to 44 per cent since onset of Covid-19 pandemic, survey finds

  • More than half of survey respondents worry visiting clinics or hospitals will increase the risk of contracting coronavirus
  • Colonoscopy rate has fallen the most, followed by the figure for pap smears

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 6:03pm, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Most respondents in the survey did not want to visit hospital because of the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Most respondents in the survey did not want to visit hospital because of the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE