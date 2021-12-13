One expert has suggested the waiting time between a second vaccine dose and a booster be shortened in the face of the coronavirus’ emerging Omicron variant. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may need to shrink wait between second vaccine dose, booster shot in face of Omicron variant, expert says
- Britain has already begun that process, Professor David Hui notes a day after releasing a study showing BioNTech was significantly less effective against virus’ latest iteration
- But Dr Joseph Tsang suggests six-month wait between second and third jabs can be maintained given that early Omicron patients are evincing relatively mild symptoms
