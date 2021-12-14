Dongguan authorities have enacted emergency measures to avoid the potential of a Covid-19 outbreak, after two people were confirmed as infected in the mainland Chinese city. Photo: Weibo
Dongguan authorities have enacted emergency measures to avoid the potential of a Covid-19 outbreak, after two people were confirmed as infected in the mainland Chinese city. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus Hong Kong: potential Guangdong outbreak threatens to disrupt quarantine-free travel to mainland China

  • First local cases in Guangdong since the summer might affect the border reopening process, mainland Chinese official says
  • Two patients in Dongguan visited several public places, took an internal flight in the days before testing positive

William ZhengElizabeth CheungChris Lau
Updated: 3:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

