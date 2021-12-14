Dongguan authorities have enacted emergency measures to avoid the potential of a Covid-19 outbreak, after two people were confirmed as infected in the mainland Chinese city. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus Hong Kong: potential Guangdong outbreak threatens to disrupt quarantine-free travel to mainland China
- First local cases in Guangdong since the summer might affect the border reopening process, mainland Chinese official says
- Two patients in Dongguan visited several public places, took an internal flight in the days before testing positive
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
