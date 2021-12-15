Staff members outside quarantine rooms at the Hong Kong government’s facility in Penny’s Bay, now a holding area for arrivals from countries with Omicron risks. Photo: Bloomberg
Omicron variant: why is mainland China not under Hong Kong’s high-risk group? Accusations of double standards, as 2 cases recorded across border
- Experts say different sets of rules not unusual, as central and city authorities are aligned on zero-Covid stance, while rest of world opens up
- Specialist admits city’s multi-tier classification untenable, recommending 21-day quarantine for countries with community spread, and flight ban if imports arrive
