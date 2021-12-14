The Mai Po Nature Reserve, with the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen in the background. Photo: Winson Wong
The Mai Po Nature Reserve, with the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen in the background. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong officials urged to conduct ecological study on Deep Bay wetlands before proceeding with Northern Metropolis

  • Environmental groups call for officials to double to 3,000 hectares the size of the Ramsar wetlands site on Deep Bay’s southern shore, publish the findings of the study to ensure transparency
  • Conservation efforts should not be compromised by future developments, alliance warns, urging officials to work closely with Shenzhen authorities to protect the area

Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:40pm, 14 Dec, 2021

