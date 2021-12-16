A local NGO says Hong Kong is not living up to its climate commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong not living up to its climate commitments under Paris Agreement, new report says

  • The city’s targets for reducing emissions fall short of what is needed to ensure global temperatures rise no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to an NGO
  • ‘This is a really serious index, which raises questions over whether we can really pull ourselves back from the brink,’ researcher says

Zoe Low

Updated: 8:56pm, 16 Dec, 2021

