The Hospital Authority’s home loan scheme is expected to take effect in the second half of next year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s public hospitals to offer up to HK$6 million home loan to staff in bid to retain talent

  • Loans will be available to employees who have worked for Hospital Authority for more than three years, with interest capped at 1 per cent and repayable over 20 years
  • Scheme is one of several aimed at combating a ‘worrying’ attrition rate that has hit 6.2 per cent for doctors and 7.7 per cent for nurses

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Gigi Choy
Updated: 10:24pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
