A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific cargo pilot becomes first known carrier of Omicron variant in Hong Kong community

  • The 36-year-old, exempt from typical quarantine restrictions, was allowed to leave his home and travel within the city for two days before testing positive
  • Three other Omicron cases were among the five Covid-19 infections confirmed on Saturday, taking the total number identified with the variant so far to 14

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny LeeNatalie Wong
Danny Lee and Natalie Wong

Updated: 4:38pm, 18 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE