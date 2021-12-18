A Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific cargo pilot becomes first known carrier of Omicron variant in Hong Kong community
- The 36-year-old, exempt from typical quarantine restrictions, was allowed to leave his home and travel within the city for two days before testing positive
- Three other Omicron cases were among the five Covid-19 infections confirmed on Saturday, taking the total number identified with the variant so far to 14
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
