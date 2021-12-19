A Cathay Pacific cargo plane prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong pandemic adviser joins calls for end to cargo aircrew quarantine ‘loophole’ after Cathay Pacific pilot’s Omicron case

  • Two-hour window for ‘essential’ travel in community risks potential outbreak, says Professor David Hui, as it brings Hongkongers face to face with new, more transmissible variant
  • But health secretary reveals no plan in the works to change policy when quizzed on the subject; city, meanwhile, adds eight new Covid-19 cases, all imported

Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 4:46pm, 19 Dec, 2021

