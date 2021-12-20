Starting from Tuesday, arrivals from Britain will have spend part of the quarantine in the government camp at Penny’s Bay (pictured). Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Britain added to highest-risk category over Omicron fears, but duration of Penny’s Bay quarantine slashed
- As of Tuesday, Britain will join the US and 12 African nations subject to extra-stringent entry requirements
- However, residents returning from those countries will now only have to spend four days in a government quarantine camp, rather than a week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
