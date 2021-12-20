Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) attends the Our Hong Kong Foundation symposium on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) attends the Our Hong Kong Foundation symposium on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong think tank proposes targeted voucher scheme to screen residents for chronic diseases, offer subsidies based on medical needs

  • Our Hong Kong Foundation says scheme aims to encourage early detection and management of chronic diseases, alleviate pressure on public hospitals
  • Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan says scheme could add strain on public health care system and instead suggests private sector should shoulder primary care responsibilities

Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:07pm, 20 Dec, 2021

