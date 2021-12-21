People wearing face masks walk in London’s Covent Garden. Coronavirus cases involving the new Omicron variant have surged in Britain over the past week. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Britain, US top exporters of Omicron to Hong Kong so far, with cases expected to surge over Christmas holidays
- Britain has accounted for five of 19 confirmed cases, or just over 26 per cent, with the United States close behind with four
- Infectious disease expert warns holiday travellers will dramatically increase the number of cases involving the new variant being caught on arrival
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wearing face masks walk in London’s Covent Garden. Coronavirus cases involving the new Omicron variant have surged in Britain over the past week. Photo: Xinhua