Cathay is requiring its Hong Kong-bound passengers in London to test negative for the coronavirus within 24 hours of boarding. Photo: Bloomberg
Omicron variant: Cathay Pacific requires London-Hong Kong passengers to test Covid-19 negative within 24 hours of departure
- Hong Kong’s flagship carrier sets tougher screening requirements for passengers than legally required to reduce threat of route suspension
- From Friday, Cathay’s Heathrow passengers can only board Hong Kong flights if they test Covid-19 negative within 24 hours of departure – halving the time demanded by officials
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
