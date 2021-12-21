Cathay is requiring its Hong Kong-bound passengers in London to test negative for the coronavirus within 24 hours of boarding. Photo: Bloomberg
Omicron variant: Cathay Pacific requires London-Hong Kong passengers to test Covid-19 negative within 24 hours of departure

  • Hong Kong’s flagship carrier sets tougher screening requirements for passengers than legally required to reduce threat of route suspension
  • From Friday, Cathay’s Heathrow passengers can only board Hong Kong flights if they test Covid-19 negative within 24 hours of departure – halving the time demanded by officials

Danny Lee
Updated: 8:09pm, 21 Dec, 2021

