Unvaccinated Hong Kong civil servants will soon be barred from entering the workplace unless they have an approved medical exemption. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Quiet anger’ as Hong Kong civil servant union pushes back on ‘vaccine bubble’, stricter Covid-19 testing regime for unvaccinated workers
- While 96 per cent of city employees have been jabbed, union argues that stepping up screenings to every three days for those who have not could leave gaps in services
- But while discontent growing due to a lack of consultation over new regulations, rank and file have little choice but to ‘go along with it’, union representative says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Unvaccinated Hong Kong civil servants will soon be barred from entering the workplace unless they have an approved medical exemption. Photo: Felix Wong