Eligible residents queue for BioNTech booster shots last month at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong advisory committee recommends booster jab for those fully inoculated with BioNTech vaccine
- Booster shots have to date been available only to those in high-risk groups or who had chosen the Chinese-produced Sinovac version
- Hongkongers aged 12 to 17, meanwhile, now told to get a second jab, though with a longer window recommended to reduce risk of side effects
