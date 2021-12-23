Eligible residents queue for BioNTech booster shots last month at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong advisory committee recommends booster jab for those fully inoculated with BioNTech vaccine

  • Booster shots have to date been available only to those in high-risk groups or who had chosen the Chinese-produced Sinovac version
  • Hongkongers aged 12 to 17, meanwhile, now told to get a second jab, though with a longer window recommended to reduce risk of side effects

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Dec, 2021

