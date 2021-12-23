Priscilla Ho, the wife of the patient who died during an endoscopy carried out in a private day-care clinic recalls the experience in the press conference. Photo: Nadia Lam
Call to hold Hong Kong clinic accountable after patient dies during endoscopy, wife later says: ‘I never imagined going for a check-up can be fatal’

  • Concern group says legal ‘loophole’ around provisional licence may absolve clinic of blame, but lawmaker assures public that doctors are still accountable to Medical Council
  • Lai Shiu-hong, 43, suffered from cardiac arrest during procedure, leaving behind wife, one-year-old son and five-year-old daughter

Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:42pm, 23 Dec, 2021

