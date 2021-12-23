Priscilla Ho, the wife of the patient who died during an endoscopy carried out in a private day-care clinic recalls the experience in the press conference. Photo: Nadia Lam
Call to hold Hong Kong clinic accountable after patient dies during endoscopy, wife later says: ‘I never imagined going for a check-up can be fatal’
- Concern group says legal ‘loophole’ around provisional licence may absolve clinic of blame, but lawmaker assures public that doctors are still accountable to Medical Council
- Lai Shiu-hong, 43, suffered from cardiac arrest during procedure, leaving behind wife, one-year-old son and five-year-old daughter
