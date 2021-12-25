Masks discarded in the sea could take up to 1,000 years to fully break down, CityU warns. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Masks discarded in the sea could take up to 1,000 years to fully break down, CityU warns. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers discover masks could pollute over 54,000 Olympic pools worth of seawater

  • City University lab study finds masks in ocean could take up to 1,000 years to decompose
  • Researcher warns residents to ‘properly dispose’ of facial coverings to prevent microplastic pollution

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 8:24am, 25 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Masks discarded in the sea could take up to 1,000 years to fully break down, CityU warns. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Masks discarded in the sea could take up to 1,000 years to fully break down, CityU warns. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE