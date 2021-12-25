Masks discarded in the sea could take up to 1,000 years to fully break down, CityU warns. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers discover masks could pollute over 54,000 Olympic pools worth of seawater
- City University lab study finds masks in ocean could take up to 1,000 years to decompose
- Researcher warns residents to ‘properly dispose’ of facial coverings to prevent microplastic pollution
