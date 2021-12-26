Hong Kong confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all among arrivals on inbound flights. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific crew member among 9 new imported coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday
- Five of the cases carry mutated strains consistent with those found in new Omicron variant, though its presence has not yet been confirmed
- To date, Hong Kong has recorded 44 cases involving the more transmissible Covid-19 variant, though none have been identified in the community
