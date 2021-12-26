Hong Kong confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all among arrivals on inbound flights. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all among arrivals on inbound flights. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Cathay Pacific crew member among 9 new imported coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday

  • Five of the cases carry mutated strains consistent with those found in new Omicron variant, though its presence has not yet been confirmed
  • To date, Hong Kong has recorded 44 cases involving the more transmissible Covid-19 variant, though none have been identified in the community

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 4:51pm, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all among arrivals on inbound flights. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong confirmed nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all among arrivals on inbound flights. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE