Community treatment facilities at the AsiaWorld-Expo centre on Lantau Island could be pressed back into service if necessary, health officials said on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘hopes for the best, prepares for the worst’ as city draws up Omicron outbreak plans, including reopening AsiaWorld-Expo facility

  • Extra 500 beds can quickly become available at Lantau Island facility if necessary, Hospital Authority chairman says, as officials keep wary eye on variant’s global spread
  • Next two months crucial for virus prevention, according to expert, as Omicron should begin to wane elsewhere after that point

Elizabeth CheungFiona Sun
Updated: 4:03pm, 27 Dec, 2021

