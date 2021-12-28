A pork stall in Central. According to a recent study, Hongkongers eat about 200 grams of meat per person each day. Photo: Sam Tsang
Eating less meat can help reduce 75,000 premature deaths related to air pollution in China, study finds
- Growing appetite for meat since the 1980s has seen ammonia gas emissions from the agricultural sector increase more than 60 per cent, research shows
- Ammonia released into the air reacts with other pollutants to form the fine particulate PM2.5, which can travel into the lungs and bloodstream, cause respiratory and heart problems
