Beijing is still reluctant to throw open its border with Hong Kong, despite much of the groundwork being laid. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers’ lengthy wait for border reopening likely to get longer, source says, as some brave quarantine to spend Lunar New Year with families in mainland China
- Despite most of the groundwork being laid, Beijing is reluctant to give the green light for quarantine-free travel amid mainland outbreaks and Omicron’s spread
- But for some, the wait has gone on long enough, and the prospect of shelling out to spend weeks in isolation is worth it to reunite with their families
