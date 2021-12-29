(Left to right) Social worker Stone Tsang, Professor Kelvin Wang, the Jockey Club trust’s Lam Tai-hing and social worker Jeremy Li discuss the findings of a new survey on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong survey finds households with higher incomes better at coping with adversity amid pandemic
- About two-thirds of those in households earning HK$40,000 a month or more scored themselves highly when it came to dealing with hardship
- That figure fell to just 46 per cent for households earning less than HK$10,000
