Coronavirus: Hongkongers getting booster shots outnumber those getting first, second doses, but pace still slow, experts warn

  • The sluggish pace of the city’s overall vaccination drive leaves it vulnerable to a fifth wave of infections, experts have said
  • Some have called for a strict vaccine passport scheme to prod reluctant residents to get their jabs

Cannix Yau and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Dec, 2021

People queue up for Sinovac shots at a community vaccination centre in Jordan earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
