Carrie Lam says she is optimistic that the Hong Kong can reopen its border with mainland China soon. Photo: May Tse
Carrie Lam says she is optimistic that the Hong Kong can reopen its border with mainland China soon. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she is hoping for ‘good news’ on border reopening

  • With most of the details already ironed out, quarantine-free cross-border travel was expected to begin this month, but Beijing has been reluctant to give the green light
  • Lam also pledged to further boost the city’s ‘unsatisfactory’ Covid-19 vaccination rate in the coming year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:24pm, 30 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam says she is optimistic that the Hong Kong can reopen its border with mainland China soon. Photo: May Tse
Carrie Lam says she is optimistic that the Hong Kong can reopen its border with mainland China soon. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE