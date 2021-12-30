Carrie Lam says she is optimistic that the Hong Kong can reopen its border with mainland China soon. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she is hoping for ‘good news’ on border reopening
- With most of the details already ironed out, quarantine-free cross-border travel was expected to begin this month, but Beijing has been reluctant to give the green light
- Lam also pledged to further boost the city’s ‘unsatisfactory’ Covid-19 vaccination rate in the coming year
