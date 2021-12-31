One Cathay Pacific aircrew member who later tested positive for the Omicron variant was found to have visited a bar in Central when he should have been isolating at home. Photo: May Tse
Omicron variant: New Year’s Eve expected to mark end of Hong Kong’s zero-case streak; Covid-positive aircrew member ‘found to have visited Central bar’
- The city has already identified at least two preliminary-positive cases linked to three infected aircrew members who violated home isolation rules
- One of those crew members, who was previously thought to have only left his home for testing, was later found to have visited a bar believed to be Iron Fairies
