As of Friday, just 7.2 per cent of those aged 70 and above had received at least one dose.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s ever-changing rules have often left hopeful returnees rushing to change travel plans as the “high-risk” list grows bigger.

To many, 2021 was the year the pandemic was meant to finally recede, but with concerns rampant over Omicron’s spread, this New Year’s Eve is starting to look a bit like the last one. Below the Post highlights some of the past year’s biggest coronavirus-related stories.

Vaccines, finally

Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination programme officially kicked off on February 26, with 72.4 per cent of the eligible population having received their first jab as of Friday, and 69.2 per cent having taken their second shot.

Hong Kong’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 started in February. Photo: AP

Wrong jabs

In April, authorities were forced to apologise for giving 24 residents different Covid-19 vaccines than the ones they had booked, prompting new measures to prevent similar mistakes in the future.

Health authorities even made a rare exception for a blood cancer patient, allowing him to get two BioNTech jabs despite receiving a dose of Sinovac when he went to the wrong inoculation centre.

A study in June led by University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Professor Ben Cowling found “substantially higher” levels of antibodies in people who received the BioNTech vaccine compared with those who took Sinovac.

Two women check their arms after getting their Sinovac jabs at Central Library in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Big trouble with Beta

The city’s first two Covid-19 patients found to be carrying the more transmissible Beta variant in the community were jailed in July for lying to officials about their whereabouts during their incubation period.

Advertisement

The pair triggered the compulsory quarantining of 1,600 residents, as well as two rounds of mandatory Covid-19 testing for the city’s 370,000 domestic helpers.

Flat chance

A HK$10.8 million (US$1.4 million) flat in Kwun Tong was up for grabs to entice residents to get their jabs. The flat, which was won in a lucky draw in September, was just one of many prizes offered up – including a diamond-studded Rolex, a Tesla and 300 taels of pure gold – to boost vaccination rates.

A luxurious flat at Sino Land’s Grand Central in Kwun Tong was offered up in a vaccine lottery. Photo: Edmond So

No place like quarantine

Hong Kong’s strict border control rules have forced travellers to spend up to 21 days in quarantine hotels at their own expense, but some accommodations’ hygiene standards were simply not up to scratch.

Bid after ban

A shortage of foreign domestic helpers brought on by flight bans levelled against the Philippines and Indonesia forced desperate employers into “bidding wars” over workers already based in the city in September.

Advertisement

The flight bans were lifted, and extra quarantine rooms were set aside for incoming workers at the government facility at Penny’s Bay, but the headaches for employers did not end, with newly opened slots being snapped up in minutes.

Domestic helpers enjoying their holiday at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang

No green light, no pass

Quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland has long been the top priority for Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. The scheme was expected to begin in December, but has been pushed back indefinitely, with Beijing reluctant to give the green light amid local Covid-19 outbreaks and the emergence of Omicron.

Advertisement

In one particularly controversial move, Hong Kong in October also tightened rules for discharging Covid-19 patients, allowing them to leave hospital only after they tested negative twice – and then requiring them to spend an additional 14 days in quarantine at a separate facility.

People flock to travel across the Shenzhen Bay border to complete their 21-day quarantine on the mainland ahead of the Lunar New Year. Photo: May Tse

Tough day for Group A

Hong Kong has adopted a strict policy of barring non-residents from “high-risk” jurisdictions from entering the city, particularly those from places with Omicron infections, or that have exported cases to the city.

Advertisement

As of Friday, a total of 127 places had been classified as high risk in the government’s Group A, 102 of which were added since the World Health Organization designated Omicron a variant of concern on November 26.

Time for a boost

In November, Hong Kong expanded its Covid-19 vaccination programme to offer booster shots to suitable residents based on age and other factors. Eligibility will be extended in January to those who have already received two doses of the BioNTech vaccine, while boosters were already available to those who received Sinovac.

People queue for their Sinovac vaccinations at Java Road Sports Centre in North Point. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Omicron

Hong Kong on Friday confirmed two import-related cases involving Omicron, the first such transmissions involving the variant to take place within the local community. Both were linked to a Cathay Pacific aircrew member who was earlier confirmed to be carrying the highly transmissive variant.

Festival Walk's Moon Palace in Kowloon Tong temporarily closed after two cases were linked to a Cathay Pacific aircrew member who was previously confirmed to be carrying the Omicron variant. Photo: Felix Wong

No time to fly