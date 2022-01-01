Free flat, flagging jabs, fresh variants: a look back at Hong Kong’s biggest coronavirus stories of 2021
- To many, 2021 was the year the pandemic was meant to finally recede into the background, but this New Year is starting to look a bit like the last one
- Vaccination rates among key groups remains stubbornly low, travel has become a major headache and the border with mainland China is still closed
Hong Kong is wrapping up its second year of the pandemic with a fresh Covid-19 scare involving the highly transmissive Omicron variant, one that follows warnings from health officials that “any spark could ignite the start of the fifth wave in the city”.
After more than 80 days without a local case, Hong Kong’s efforts to keep out the virus were ultimately undone by aircrew flouting home isolation rules, resulting in at least two community infections.
The city has remained steadfast in its pursuit of a “zero-Covid” strategy, implementing strict measures for quarantine, social distancing and vaccinations in hopes of a much-anticipated border reopening with mainland China.
But authorities have struggled with a sluggish vaccination uptake, driven by public distrust. The business sector offered a slew of big prizes to encourage people to get jabbed, but inoculation rates among the elderly had remained alarmingly low.
As of Friday, just 7.2 per cent of those aged 70 and above had received at least one dose.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s ever-changing rules have often left hopeful returnees rushing to change travel plans as the “high-risk” list grows bigger.
To many, 2021 was the year the pandemic was meant to finally recede, but with concerns rampant over Omicron’s spread, this New Year’s Eve is starting to look a bit like the last one. Below the Post highlights some of the past year’s biggest coronavirus-related stories.
Vaccines, finally
Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination programme officially kicked off on February 26, with 72.4 per cent of the eligible population having received their first jab as of Friday, and 69.2 per cent having taken their second shot.
Wrong jabs
In April, authorities were forced to apologise for giving 24 residents different Covid-19 vaccines than the ones they had booked, prompting new measures to prevent similar mistakes in the future.
Health authorities even made a rare exception for a blood cancer patient, allowing him to get two BioNTech jabs despite receiving a dose of Sinovac when he went to the wrong inoculation centre.
A study in June led by University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Professor Ben Cowling found “substantially higher” levels of antibodies in people who received the BioNTech vaccine compared with those who took Sinovac.
Big trouble with Beta
The city’s first two Covid-19 patients found to be carrying the more transmissible Beta variant in the community were jailed in July for lying to officials about their whereabouts during their incubation period.
The pair triggered the compulsory quarantining of 1,600 residents, as well as two rounds of mandatory Covid-19 testing for the city’s 370,000 domestic helpers.
Flat chance
A HK$10.8 million (US$1.4 million) flat in Kwun Tong was up for grabs to entice residents to get their jabs. The flat, which was won in a lucky draw in September, was just one of many prizes offered up – including a diamond-studded Rolex, a Tesla and 300 taels of pure gold – to boost vaccination rates.
No place like quarantine
Hong Kong’s strict border control rules have forced travellers to spend up to 21 days in quarantine hotels at their own expense, but some accommodations’ hygiene standards were simply not up to scratch.
Bid after ban
A shortage of foreign domestic helpers brought on by flight bans levelled against the Philippines and Indonesia forced desperate employers into “bidding wars” over workers already based in the city in September.
The flight bans were lifted, and extra quarantine rooms were set aside for incoming workers at the government facility at Penny’s Bay, but the headaches for employers did not end, with newly opened slots being snapped up in minutes.
No green light, no pass
Quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland has long been the top priority for Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. The scheme was expected to begin in December, but has been pushed back indefinitely, with Beijing reluctant to give the green light amid local Covid-19 outbreaks and the emergence of Omicron.
In one particularly controversial move, Hong Kong in October also tightened rules for discharging Covid-19 patients, allowing them to leave hospital only after they tested negative twice – and then requiring them to spend an additional 14 days in quarantine at a separate facility.
Tough day for Group A
Hong Kong has adopted a strict policy of barring non-residents from “high-risk” jurisdictions from entering the city, particularly those from places with Omicron infections, or that have exported cases to the city.
As of Friday, a total of 127 places had been classified as high risk in the government’s Group A, 102 of which were added since the World Health Organization designated Omicron a variant of concern on November 26.
Time for a boost
In November, Hong Kong expanded its Covid-19 vaccination programme to offer booster shots to suitable residents based on age and other factors. Eligibility will be extended in January to those who have already received two doses of the BioNTech vaccine, while boosters were already available to those who received Sinovac.
Omicron
Hong Kong on Friday confirmed two import-related cases involving Omicron, the first such transmissions involving the variant to take place within the local community. Both were linked to a Cathay Pacific aircrew member who was earlier confirmed to be carrying the highly transmissive variant.
No time to fly
Authorities in recent days have tightened Covid-19 quarantine requirements for aircrew from three days’ isolation at a designated hotel to seven days, dealing another blow to Cathay Pacific and the already-strained global supply chain.