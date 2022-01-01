Moon Palace in Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Moon Palace in Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Cluster of Covid-19 infections tied to restaurant grows as Omicron wave looms over Hong Kong

  • Woman who dined at Moon Palace at Festival Walk listed as preliminary-positive for Covid-19, source says
  • Separately, aircrew member listed as preliminary-positive, triggering lockdown of Tung Chung residential building, which city leader Carrie Lam will visit

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen MagramoNadia Lam
Kathleen Magramo and Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:08pm, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Moon Palace in Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Moon Palace in Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE