People queue up for Sinovac shots outside a community vaccination centre in Jordan last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Enough carrots, time for the stick: Hong Kong experts argue for tougher approach to boosting Covid-19 vaccination rate
- Measures making life more difficult for the unvaccinated appear to be the only way to drive vaccine uptake among holdouts, experts now say
- The renewed urgency comes as the government moves to require all people entering restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other premises to have received at least one dose of vaccine by Lunar New Year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue up for Sinovac shots outside a community vaccination centre in Jordan last month. Photo: Dickson Lee