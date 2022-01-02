Moon Palace restaurant at Festival Walk in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Omicron: Hong Kong at ‘tipping point’ with third suspected infection at restaurant cluster, health minister warns, urging residents to get booster shots

  • The preliminary-positive case on Saturday involved a diner from Moon Palace restaurant in Festival Walk, where two earlier infections have been confirmed and linked to a Cathay worker
  • Health secretary Sophia Chan also says she will not rule out a fourth shot for recipients of Sinovac vaccine

Zoe Low
Updated: 12:56pm, 2 Jan, 2022

