More quarantine hotel rooms needed for arriving domestic workers as manpower shortage could weaken Hong Kong’s economic recovery, labour chief says
- Some resident could be forced to quit jobs to provide care for family members that helpers usually handled, Law Chi-kwong says
- Number of foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong has dropped from about 400,000 to 350,000 during pandemic, he notes
