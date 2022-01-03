A medical expert has called for an improvement to the tracing function on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app following a number of Omicron infections tied to Moon Palace restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
Omicron: Hong Kong’s Moon Palace restaurant cluster shows need for tracking upgrade to Covid-19 app, government adviser says
- Professor David Hui says contact-tracing improvements are required to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app given that some identified as close contacts are ‘uncooperative’
- Authorities race to find the last few untraced diners from Moon Palace, the Kowloon Tong restaurant at the centre of an emerging Omicron cluster
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical expert has called for an improvement to the tracing function on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app following a number of Omicron infections tied to Moon Palace restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong