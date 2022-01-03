A medical expert has called for an improvement to the tracing function on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app following a number of Omicron infections tied to Moon Palace restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
A medical expert has called for an improvement to the tracing function on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app following a number of Omicron infections tied to Moon Palace restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Omicron: Hong Kong’s Moon Palace restaurant cluster shows need for tracking upgrade to Covid-19 app, government adviser says

  • Professor David Hui says contact-tracing improvements are required to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app given that some identified as close contacts are ‘uncooperative’
  • Authorities race to find the last few untraced diners from Moon Palace, the Kowloon Tong restaurant at the centre of an emerging Omicron cluster

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 1:31pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical expert has called for an improvement to the tracing function on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app following a number of Omicron infections tied to Moon Palace restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
A medical expert has called for an improvement to the tracing function on the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app following a number of Omicron infections tied to Moon Palace restaurant. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE