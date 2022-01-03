Organic Tech will use larvae from black soldier flies to process chicken waste in the New Territories. Photo: Baguio Green Group
Organic Tech will use larvae from black soldier flies to process chicken waste in the New Territories. Photo: Baguio Green Group
Environment
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong biotech firm wins government contract to use fly maggots to eat up city’s huge organic waste problem

  • Organic Tech plans to establish a 35,000 sq ft facility in Tuen Mun where larvae will turn city’s chicken waste into fertiliser, fish feed
  • Company CEO calls the project part of a ‘great circular economy’, suggests future expansion could tackle overflowing city landfills

Topic |   Environment
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 5:57pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Organic Tech will use larvae from black soldier flies to process chicken waste in the New Territories. Photo: Baguio Green Group
Organic Tech will use larvae from black soldier flies to process chicken waste in the New Territories. Photo: Baguio Green Group
READ FULL ARTICLE