Organic Tech will use larvae from black soldier flies to process chicken waste in the New Territories. Photo: Baguio Green Group
Hong Kong biotech firm wins government contract to use fly maggots to eat up city’s huge organic waste problem
- Organic Tech plans to establish a 35,000 sq ft facility in Tuen Mun where larvae will turn city’s chicken waste into fertiliser, fish feed
- Company CEO calls the project part of a ‘great circular economy’, suggests future expansion could tackle overflowing city landfills
Topic | Environment
