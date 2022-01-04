All those wishing to enter a range of food and leisure premises in Hong Kong must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from late February. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
All those wishing to enter a range of food and leisure premises in Hong Kong must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from late February. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccine bubble roll-out for restaurants, leisure venues and schools delayed to February 24, Carrie Lam reveals

  • Lam pushes back start of scheme barring the unvaccinated from restaurants, entertainment venues – and now schools – from before Lunar New Year to end of next month
  • Omicron restaurant outbreak will postpone the launch of quarantine-free travel with mainland China, city leader admits

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack TsangChris Lau
Jack Tsang and Chris Lau

Updated: 12:10pm, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
All those wishing to enter a range of food and leisure premises in Hong Kong must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from late February. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
All those wishing to enter a range of food and leisure premises in Hong Kong must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from late February. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
READ FULL ARTICLE