All those wishing to enter a range of food and leisure premises in Hong Kong must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from late February. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccine bubble roll-out for restaurants, leisure venues and schools delayed to February 24, Carrie Lam reveals
- Lam pushes back start of scheme barring the unvaccinated from restaurants, entertainment venues – and now schools – from before Lunar New Year to end of next month
- Omicron restaurant outbreak will postpone the launch of quarantine-free travel with mainland China, city leader admits
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
All those wishing to enter a range of food and leisure premises in Hong Kong must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from late February. Photo: Yik Yeung Man