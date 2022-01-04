Hong Kong has not had a local untraceable case in months. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has not had a local untraceable case in months. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports first untraceable local case in months, likely to be an Omicron infection, indicating silent transmission chains in community

  • Preliminary-positive case is 42-year-old resident of Tsui Ning Garden in Tuen Mun, officials reveal
  • Man had not visited any high-risk places or been in contact with other confirmed patients

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 6:34pm, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has not had a local untraceable case in months. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has not had a local untraceable case in months. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE