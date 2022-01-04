Hong Kong has not had a local untraceable case in months. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports first untraceable local case in months, likely to be an Omicron infection, indicating silent transmission chains in community
- Preliminary-positive case is 42-year-old resident of Tsui Ning Garden in Tuen Mun, officials reveal
- Man had not visited any high-risk places or been in contact with other confirmed patients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has not had a local untraceable case in months. Photo: Felix Wong