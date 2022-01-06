Dine-in services at local restaurants will be sharply curtailed under the new social-distancing rules. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Dine-in services at local restaurants will be sharply curtailed under the new social-distancing rules. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Everything will go back to zero’: Hong Kong businesses cry foul over abrupt return of tough social-distancing measures

  • Food and beverage sector representatives say their industry will be the ‘biggest victim’, predicting billions in losses
  • But gym operators, massage parlours and concert organisers are all poised to feel the pinch as well

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Christy LeungLo Hoi-yingYvonne Mengping Lai
Christy Leung Lo Hoi-ying and Yvonne Mengping Lai

Updated: 8:35am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dine-in services at local restaurants will be sharply curtailed under the new social-distancing rules. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Dine-in services at local restaurants will be sharply curtailed under the new social-distancing rules. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE