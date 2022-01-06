Hong Kong’s airport. The gateway to a city with one of the world’s toughest stance against Covid-19. Photo: Roy Issa
Omicron: Hong Kong’s latest 2-week flight ban on 8 countries dashes hopes of family reunions, upends plans of incoming domestic helpers as travellers lament ‘things will only get worse’
- Latest ban as city braces for a fifth wave of infections leads to frantic scramble among travellers to cancel and rebook flights, hotel rooms
- Industry figures warn domestic helper shortage will worsen, and if long wait continues, market may move elsewhere
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s airport. The gateway to a city with one of the world’s toughest stance against Covid-19. Photo: Roy Issa