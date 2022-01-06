Students have reported an increase in anxiety after spending long periods learning from home, according to survey carried out in 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Students have reported an increase in anxiety after spending long periods learning from home, according to survey carried out in 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: health experts break with city leader by calling for civil servants to work from home, suspension of in-person classes

  • City to tighten social-distancing rules in coming days in hope of warding off emerging Omicron infections
  • But Chief Executive Carrie Lam is holding off from forcing government employees to work from home and suspending in-person learning – a decision health experts view as a mistake

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tiffany Liang
William Yiu and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 10:00am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Students have reported an increase in anxiety after spending long periods learning from home, according to survey carried out in 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Students have reported an increase in anxiety after spending long periods learning from home, according to survey carried out in 2020. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE