People queue for vaccinations at Kwun Chung Sports Centre in Jordan on January 6, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Omicron Hong Kong: dance, restaurant Covid-19 clusters grow as officials rush to repel fifth wave

  • Two more people related to Causeway Bay dance group test preliminary-positive for the Omicron variant
  • A surveyor earlier identified as an untraceable infection, who lives in Tuen Mun and works in North Point, has also been linked to the dance cluster

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:56pm, 6 Jan, 2022

