Hong Kong has one of the strictest anti-pandemic regimes in the world, and the rules are always changing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong has one of the strictest anti-pandemic regimes in the world, and the rules are always changing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Amid Omicron outbreak, Hong Kong’s latest coronavirus rules for travel and social distancing

  • Hong Kong has brought back some of the world’s strictest border controls and local social-distancing regulations in bid to contain outbreak of Omicron variant
  • While the rules have largely enabled life to return to more or less to normal, they change constantly and can be hard to keep track of

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 9:04am, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has one of the strictest anti-pandemic regimes in the world, and the rules are always changing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong has one of the strictest anti-pandemic regimes in the world, and the rules are always changing. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE