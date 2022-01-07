Hong Kong saw record-breaking temperatures in 2021, making it the hottest year since reports began. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong cooks after record-breaking hottest year since 1884, Observatory says
- The annual average temperature for 2021 was 24.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree higher than figures for past 20 years
- Experts warn of global warming impact on rising heat levels, concerns for city’s most vulnerable residents
Topic | Hong Kong weather
