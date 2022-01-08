Hongkongers are ushered into the government’s quarantine facility at Penny’s Bay on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers are ushered into the government’s quarantine facility at Penny’s Bay on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may resort to home quarantine if number of close contacts grows, health chief says

  • One expert also warns that a new wave of infections brought on by the Omicron variant may be more like a ‘tsunami’ in intensity
  • Meanwhile, the number of people ordered into quarantine after attending a political figure’s birthday party has grown to 180

Chris Lau
Updated: 2:51pm, 8 Jan, 2022

