Hongkongers are ushered into the government’s quarantine facility at Penny’s Bay on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may resort to home quarantine if number of close contacts grows, health chief says
- One expert also warns that a new wave of infections brought on by the Omicron variant may be more like a ‘tsunami’ in intensity
- Meanwhile, the number of people ordered into quarantine after attending a political figure’s birthday party has grown to 180
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
