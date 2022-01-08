RTHK host Joyce Yeung with Witman Hung, whose birthday party has led to scores of quarantine orders. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong expert investigating whether preliminary-positive coronavirus case that led to quarantine orders for partygoers was actually false alarm
- RTHK presenter Joyce Yeung was one of two suspected coronavirus patients to visit a party attended by 180 people, including prominent political figures
- However, her husband has since voiced suspicion that her preliminary-positive result could have been caused by sample contamination
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
