RTHK host Joyce Yeung with Witman Hung, whose birthday party has led to scores of quarantine orders. Photo: Handout
RTHK host Joyce Yeung with Witman Hung, whose birthday party has led to scores of quarantine orders. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong expert investigating whether preliminary-positive coronavirus case that led to quarantine orders for partygoers was actually false alarm

  • RTHK presenter Joyce Yeung was one of two suspected coronavirus patients to visit a party attended by 180 people, including prominent political figures
  • However, her husband has since voiced suspicion that her preliminary-positive result could have been caused by sample contamination

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook and Victor Ting

Updated: 3:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
RTHK host Joyce Yeung with Witman Hung, whose birthday party has led to scores of quarantine orders. Photo: Handout
RTHK host Joyce Yeung with Witman Hung, whose birthday party has led to scores of quarantine orders. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE