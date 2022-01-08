People queue up for Covid-19 testing in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Omicron: infections could spike to 250,000 within 6 months if Hong Kong does not tighten social-distancing measures, new study warns

  • Chinese University study predicts if social contact is reduced by 40 per cent, that would bring down infections to 12,500 with 700 severe cases
  • Dr Sean Yuan, one of the researchers involved, says city is at a ‘critical’ moment in the coming weeks and community transmission chain can be prevented if contact tracing is stepped up

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 11:17pm, 8 Jan, 2022

