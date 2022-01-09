Residents subject to compulsory testing queue at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Omicron: ramp up Hong Kong social-distancing rules if more unlinked Covid-19 cases surface, government pandemic adviser urges, while calling on Cathay Pacific to plug aircrew ‘loophole’
- Professor Gabriel Leung from HKU says coming 10 days will be ‘dangerous period’, echoing calls to stop classes earlier and convert to work-from-home policies
- He also points to what he says is a tactic by city’s flag carrier to get around quarantine rules by allowing aircrew to return on cargo rather than commercial flights
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents subject to compulsory testing queue at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam