Government advisers have recommended shortening the city’s lengthiest quarantine period from 21 days to 14. Photo: Martin Chan
Omicron: Hong Kong pandemic advisers recommend shortening quarantine to 14 days to ease strain on capacity
- Noting the Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says requiring travellers and close contacts spend 21 days in isolation is ‘not that necessary’
- The number of people being sent to quarantine has gone up in recent days amid a spate of local infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
