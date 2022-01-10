Government advisers have recommended shortening the city’s lengthiest quarantine period from 21 days to 14. Photo: Martin Chan
Government advisers have recommended shortening the city’s lengthiest quarantine period from 21 days to 14. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Omicron: Hong Kong pandemic advisers recommend shortening quarantine to 14 days to ease strain on capacity

  • Noting the Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says requiring travellers and close contacts spend 21 days in isolation is ‘not that necessary’
  • The number of people being sent to quarantine has gone up in recent days amid a spate of local infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 2:45pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Government advisers have recommended shortening the city’s lengthiest quarantine period from 21 days to 14. Photo: Martin Chan
Government advisers have recommended shortening the city’s lengthiest quarantine period from 21 days to 14. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE